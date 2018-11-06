Scholar from Germany delivers lecture at Swabi varsity

SWABI: Dr Hidayat Hussain from Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry Halle, Germany, on Monday delivered a lecture on plant-derived drugs and their importance in improving human health at the Women University Swabi. The Women University, Swabi, had invited the scholar from Germany to deliver a lecture on "Innovative Chemical Diversity: A Potential Path to Drug Discovery". Over 200 faculty members and the students of MSc and BS programme attended the lecture.

The scholar introduced the medicinal plants, bioactive ingredients, their use for curing different chronic and fatal diseases including cancer, hepatitis, diabetics and others. The lecture was followed by a question-answer session. Dr Hidayat Hussain also guided the faculty members and students on availing the PhD/post-doc scholarships in Germany.

Earlier, Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, Vice-Chancellor of Women University, Swabi, thanked the speaker for delivering a lecture. At the end, the vice chancellor presented a souvenir to the guest speaker.