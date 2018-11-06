Three killed in Faislabad accident

FAISALABAD: A police constable of Makkuana, Abdul Razzaq Gujjar, was killed when a speeding rickshaw hit his motorcycle on Sunday night. In another incident, a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Narwala Bungalow. The motorbike caught fire, which burned Nisar Ahmed alive. He was going with his wife Azra and son. The victim’s wife and son received injuries. In yet another road accident, Parveen Bibi of Chak 468/GB was killed when a speeding motorcyclist smashed his motorbike into her.