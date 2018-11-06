Two cousins killed in police ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: Two young motorcyclists of Shahzad Colony, Chak-7/JB were killed in an alleged police encounter near Bhai Wali on Chak Jhumra Road on Sunday night.

According to police, Khalil Rafique and his cousin Amer Sajjad were riding a motorbike and were cautioned to stop at police picket but they did not stop. To it, police started chasing them. Seeing the police, they allegedly started firing on the police team which injured cop Zeeshan Nasir and passerby Naveed Shahzad, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police also exchanged fire which killed both the cousins. A case against both of them has been lodged with the Millat Town police station. Police allegedly recovered Rs22,650 cash, a mobile phone and a loaded weapon from their possession.

On the contrary, the victims’ parents said that police killed them in a fake encounter. They told that both of them had gone to a roadside shop to buy milk for their infants. They demanded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar take suo motu of the incident. ‘