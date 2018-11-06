Man burns neighbour to death for 'honour'

KABIRWALA: A man allegedly burnt his 16-year-old neighbour to death for honour here on Monday. Reportedly, Taimoor Shah of Noor Pur Kabirwala called his neighbor Tasawur Abbas to his home and poured petrol on him. As a result, he received serious burns. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to the THQ Hospital but he succumbed to burn injuries.