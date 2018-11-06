Lahore SHO along with driver, guard shot dead

LAHORE: The Rang Mahal police station house officer (SHO) Zahid Mehmood, his driver and guard were killed in an attack on his car on Monday.

The SHO was critically injured in the attack and succumbed to his wounds while being taken to a hospital, according to Geo News report. The driver and the guard died on-the-spot. "Inspector Mehmood was coming to Lahore from his residence in Muridke when he came under attack," police said. "Unknown assailants fired at his car and fled." An investigation into the attack is under way. Police believe the killing may be a case of personal enmity. "The SHO Mehmood's brother and nephew were also killed earlier," police said. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the killing and sought a report.