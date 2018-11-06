Police clueless about Maulana Sami’s killers

RAWALPINDI: Four days after the assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq, the police are still clueless about his killers.

The police have recorded the statements of the medical officer and those who shifted the body to the hospital. Two servants, who were taken into custody soon after the tragic incident, have also recorded their statements.

After the initial investigations and assessments, the police sounded confident about arresting the killers but it seems the leads and threads have led them nowhere. The investigators claimed that the driver and the gunman of Maulana Samiul Haq knew everything about the people involved in assassination.

The post-mortem was deliberately avoided to conceal some evidences. It has been learnt that the investigating officer is trying to acquire the data of Maulana Samiul Haq’s cellphone.