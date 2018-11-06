KE wins award

KARACHI: K-Electric has won the “Best Digital Media Team” award at Pakistan Digi Awards 2018 for the second consecutive year, a statement said on Monday.

The award ceremony was attended by top notch professionals from digital industry, it added. The award acknowledges KE’s approach towards maximising convenience for customers through its social media platforms and optimising customer experience through state-of-the-art digital solutions.

The power utility currently has over 340,000 and 80,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter, respectively. Sadia Dada, director marketing and communications of KE, said: “We had always been at the forefront in implementing customer-centric technologies and solutions to provide more value to our customers.”

“The award speaks volumes about the quality and engagement levels KE’s social media platforms provide in terms of customer convenience and effectiveness.”