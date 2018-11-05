Mon November 05, 2018
Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
November 5, 2018

WOMEN’S WORLD T20: Pakistan stun South Africa in practice match

ANTIGUA: Pakistan produced a fine all-round effort to carve a huge 90-run win over South Africa in a practice match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua ahead of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, while another match between three-time champions Australia and ICC Cricket World Cup 2017 winners England was washed out on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan posted 162 for five with opener Ayesha Zafar knocking up a brisk 46 off 33 balls with eight fours. Umaima Sohail scored 30 while opener Nahida Khan (27) and Aliya Riyaz (27 not out) were the other main contributors to the score.

New-ball bowler Aman Amin then picked two early wickets of Lizelle Lee (3) and Laura Wolvaardt (0) and with Robyn Searle (6) run out by Nida Dar, South Africa were reduced to 17 for three in the fifth over and there was to be no comeback.

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better start. Everyone played their part and everyone was clinical. Be it batters, bowlers or fielders, everyone executed the plans very well. Beating South Africa so convincingly is a good sign for this team. We will be fearless and try and carry on in this way.”

The second warm up fixture between England and Australia was called off before a ball was bowled due to bad weather.

Brief scores: Pakistan 162 in 20 overs (Ayesha Zafar 46, Umaima Sohail 30, Nahida Khan 27, Aliya Riaz 27 not out; Sune Luus 2-25). South Africa 72 all out in 15.1 overs (Marizanne Kapp 29, Sune Luus 23; Nida Dar 2-7, Anam Amin 2-11, Sana Mir 2-13).

