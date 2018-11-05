Govt to steer country out of crises: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will steer the country out of crises.

"Pakistan will regain its lost glory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dream of prosperity will be fulfilled soon," the chief minister said while talking to various delegations, who called on him on Sunday at Chief Minister Office.

He said that the it was a top priority of the government to bring progress and prosperity in the country, adding that the government was moving ahead with the commitment of country's economic stability.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khanwas working day and night for the betterment of the people and various decisions for welfare of people were also being made, he added.

He said that the government would come up to the expectations of the nation, adding that everyone has to play aproactive role for development of the country.

The chief minister said that provision of basic facilities to people and redress of their grievances was among top priorities of the government.

"We are successfully heading towards completion of the 100-day agenda of the prime minister," he added.

People would soon observe a positive change in the country, Usman Buzdar said and added that the PTI government would not leave any stone unturned to safeguard the interests of the public. Later, he listened to the problems of people and issued orders for their solution.