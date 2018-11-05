Avalanche kills four in Chitral

CHITRAL: Four persons, including two brothers, were killed when an avalanche hit a pasture in Shishi Koh valley Sunday, police and local people said on Sunday.

They said a group of people had gone to Goren Gol to bring back their animals from the summer pasture when the avalanche buried four of them alive.

They were identified as Momin and Amir Zada, residents of Shishi Koh; Saad Maluk, and Usman, residents of Arandu.

The pasture is located at Goren Gol at the confluence of Doogdara, touching the boundaries of Upper Dir and Chitral districts.

The sources said the group of people had gone to Goren Gol to bring back their animals after the recent snowfall.

“The area received snowfall a bit early,” said a police official, adding that many people managed to reach a safer area.

“The rescuers sent to the area managed to recover the bodies of Momin, Saad Maluk, and Usman,” said Maulana Saifullah, a village council nazim.