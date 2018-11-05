Mon November 05, 2018
Islamabad

APP
November 5, 2018

PSF chalks out number of activities to mark World Science Day

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has chalked out a number of activities to mark the upcoming World Science Day on November 10 (Saturday) under this year’s theme Science a Human Right to acknowledge the contribution of science and scientists toward development of the society.

PSF would arrange thematic lectures, scientist convention, number of competitions for science students and an award ceremony to mark the day, said an official of PSF while talking to this agency.

PSF would also award the winners of the poster and essay competition which were being held these days.

The winners of Poster competition arranged through 27 educational boards from across the country have been selected.

According to the results of poster competition, Haleema Sadia from LIMS School, Hayatabad, Peshawar took first position and Khadija Naveed from Green Dots Girls Higher Secondary School, Faisalabad clinched second position.

While Mahrukh Tariq from Convent School Nowshera and Muhammad Sajid from Government High School, Bile Gunj shared third position.

The winners of the competition securing first, second and third positions would be given gold, silver and bronze medals along with cash prizes worth Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively in a ceremony to be held on World Science Day, the official informed.

The winners of the essay competition would also be finalized by the jury members soon, the official added.

Young Science Achievers would also be invited to attend the World Science Day and awarded by PSF for their contributions in the field of science.

The official told that nine Sub-centres of PSF across the country would be actively engaged for arranging quiz competition, science exhibitions and debate competition for the students.

The students selected to participate in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), scheduled to be held in Botswana from Dec 2-11, would also be given award letters on the day, the official added.

On November 10, the whole world would celebrate World Science Day focusing on the importance of science in and for society.

