Shahbaz Sharif Park to be renamed Police Martyrs Park

Rawalpindi: Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Asif Mehmood has said that Shahbaz Sharif Park’s name would be changed as Police Martyrs Park to pay tribute the police martyrs who rendered their lives in line of the duty.

Talking to newsmen at Rawalpindi Press club, PHA chairman said that this would help to locate police history, heroes and their achievements and no political motive behind the noble cause.

On the occasion, he informed that Clean and Green Pakistan drive was going successfully.

He urged the students to spearhead the movement as they held the keys to the future as it was imperative to tackle global warming, adding that it was a campaign to make our surroundings clean and green through changing mind-sets and behaviours of the people.

He said that millions of rupees were being spent to give a festive look to Rawalpindi. “The beautification and landscaping projects were in pipeline to give a new aesthetic look to the city,” he added.

He said that all the parks, open spaces and important crossings had been redesigned and thousands of saplings had been planted in parks and roads sides of Rawalpindi which has provided recreational facilities to the citizens besides provision of other related necessary facilities.

Replying to a question, he said that work was in progress to shift filth station of Liaquat Bagh to another site, adding that every effort was being made to remove the garbage station. He admitted that filth station in the middle of city was giving stinking smell and it was very difficult to cope with the situation. He said that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country is moving towards progress, which shows its immense potential and abilities.