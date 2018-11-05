Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Lahore

A
APP
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahbaz Sharif Park to be renamed Police Martyrs Park

Rawalpindi: Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Asif Mehmood has said that Shahbaz Sharif Park’s name would be changed as Police Martyrs Park to pay tribute the police martyrs who rendered their lives in line of the duty.

Talking to newsmen at Rawalpindi Press club, PHA chairman said that this would help to locate police history, heroes and their achievements and no political motive behind the noble cause.

On the occasion, he informed that Clean and Green Pakistan drive was going successfully.

He urged the students to spearhead the movement as they held the keys to the future as it was imperative to tackle global warming, adding that it was a campaign to make our surroundings clean and green through changing mind-sets and behaviours of the people.

He said that millions of rupees were being spent to give a festive look to Rawalpindi. “The beautification and landscaping projects were in pipeline to give a new aesthetic look to the city,” he added.

He said that all the parks, open spaces and important crossings had been redesigned and thousands of saplings had been planted in parks and roads sides of Rawalpindi which has provided recreational facilities to the citizens besides provision of other related necessary facilities.

Replying to a question, he said that work was in progress to shift filth station of Liaquat Bagh to another site, adding that every effort was being made to remove the garbage station. He admitted that filth station in the middle of city was giving stinking smell and it was very difficult to cope with the situation. He said that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country is moving towards progress, which shows its immense potential and abilities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?