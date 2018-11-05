Minister for world class education in schools

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to providing quality education in schools for ensuring proper grooming of the students.

In this context, the department is working fast on various educational reforms to meet the desired goals. We are also introducing an integrated database system soon. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board office regarding finalisation of strategic reforms. Different proposals related to implementation of modern reforms in public schools came under discussion. Under the comprehensive programme of schools reforms, bringing back out-of-school children, provision of quality education to the students in state-run schools, teachers' training on modern lines, on-job capacity building of teachers, empowerment of school councils, provision of pleasant environment in schools and many other suggestions, including promotion of extracurricular activities, were also discussed during the meeting. The meeting agreed that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted so as to provide world-class education in public sector schools.

Murad Raas said the Schools Education Department is collecting all relevant data relating to schools, teachers, students and other staff to tabulate it at one place for future planning. He said that best practices of international standards would be introduced in public sector schools for provision of quality education to the students. Proposals regarding collection of data about out-of-school children from local government’s union councils also came under consideration. Special Secretary (Schools) Ghulam Fareed, officers concerned and educationists also attended the meeting.

Sami’s assassins: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has directed police officials of Rawalpindi to make the all-out effort to apprehend culprits involved in assassination of Head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Maulana Samiul Haq.

The law minister was updated with the pace of progress of investigation. The police officers informed that investigation was continued in accordance with the evidences, while forensic report would also be obtained to find the clues to culprits involved in the murder.

Basharat Raja expressed heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and thousands of his followers. He said that Maulana Samiul Haq was a renowned religious scholar who had contributed a lot to the cause of Islam. He directed the police officers to complete investigation as soon as possible and find out the culprits who had committed this heinous crime so that they could be presented in the court of law.