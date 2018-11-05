Two killed in Okara accidents

OKARA: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, Sajid Hanif of Lahore and his wife were on their way by a motorcycle when a coaster hit them near Mazharabad on Kasur Road. As a result, Sajid died on the spot while his wife was injured and rushed to a hospital. In the second incident, an unidentified motorcyclist was on his way when a car crushed him to death on Depalpur-Pakpattan Road.

Meanwhilw, a youth drowned in Balloki-Head Sulemanki Link Canal on Sunday. Muhammad Sajid of Hujra Shah Moqeem and his friends were busy fishing when suddenly Sajid slipped and fell in the canal and drowned. Later, Rescue 1122 divers recovered the body of Sajid.