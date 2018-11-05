Those three days

The fact that the government entered into an agreement with a bunch of people who had held the country hostage highlighted that the PM’s speech was hollow. The TLP which emerged as one of the biggest political parties during the 2018 elections had arranged sit-ins across the country. The party’s leaders were openly spewing hatred against state institutions. While the PM warned the protesters not to challenge the writ of the state, the government’s surrender indicates that no one is ready to tackle this issue efficiently. We have once again given the message to the extremists that it is okay to incite violence in the country. It’s time the authorities concerned introduced zero tolerance policy against those who spread chaos and panic in the country.

Vasdev

Mithi