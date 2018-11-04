Official shot dead in Buner

DAGGAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead an official of the Education Department in Kalpani village falling in the limits of the Gagra Police

Station on Saturday, sources said. They said that Assistant District Education Officer (Establishment) Amani Mulk Shah alias Shenagey was present at a cellular shop in Kalpani village when unidentified gunmen fired at him in the evening, killing him instantly.

Motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Buner for autopsy. The police registered the case and started investigation. The locals said that the deceased had enmity with his cousins over property dispute.