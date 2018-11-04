AKU symposium on emergency medicine

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University will host the 21st National Health Sciences Research Symposium for three days from November 9, 2018, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘emergency medicine: time and life matter’.

The symposium will explore how emergency departments should aim to provide a safe, committed, compassionate and caring service. It will also discuss the challenges and opportunities around integrating emergency medicine into pre- and post-emergency department care in settings with few resources – to share knowledge and expertise that can help provide health for all.

To create a cross-cutting and multi-disciplinary experience, the event will bring together national and international specialists in emergency and acute care medicine, disaster medicine, emergency medical services as well as professionals from other disciplines that interface with emergency care. These include the basic and social sciences, nursing, allied health and psychiatry.