Public holiday

It is unfortunate that we have bitterly failed to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of the icons who fought on all fronts for the independence of Pakistan. Poet, philosopher and scholar, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with Quaid-e-Azam played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan, is an icon who has been bestowed with immense respect and recognition internationally.

But, the Pakistani people have done little to express our gratitude and respect to him. To pay our respect to this great personality, the incumbent government must declare November 9, the birthday of Allama Iqbal, as a national holiday.

M Fazal Elahi ( Islamabad )