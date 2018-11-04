Dyke breach

Village Wanjeri Sharif is at a distance of four kilometer from New Saidabad and ten kilometer from Hala, Sindh. Residents of the village want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dilapidated condition of dykes in the area. Villagers are afraid that this miserable condition may lead to the dyke breach causing the contained water to enter into the village and destroy thousands of homes and crop.

It is the responsibility of the Sindh government to set up a mechanism to monitor such weak points across the province. The irrigation department should take immediate action to repair the dykes to safeguard the life and property of the people living in the area.

Shahzad Ali Shah ( Wanjheri Sharif )