Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Top Story

OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Zulfiqar appointed Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad. Zulfiqar is an officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) group in BS-21 and has also served as IG Motorway Police as former IGP of the federal capital Jan Muhammad during course of hearing of the case in the Supreme Court had excused to continue his assignment in the given situation.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar joined Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) in 1991 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He was the first police officer who got President Police Medal and Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal as ASP.

He served in Frontier Constabulary and also as ASP Darikshan Sindh, ASP Liaqatabad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bin Qasim and SDPO Darikshan Sindh.

Later, he served for one year in Police Mission in Bosnia. After getting promotion to the rank of SP in 1998, he performed as Additional SP Sheikhupura, SP Toba Tek Singh, SP Crime Branch Punjab, Staff Officer to Chief Minister Punjab, SSP Operations Lahore, SSP (Special Branch Admin) Punjab, SSP (Special Branch) Lahore region Punjab and CPO Multan.

He was also appointed against important posts including RPO Multan, DIG (CTD) Punjab, Commandant Police College, Sihala and S&GAD Punjab. In 2018, he was elevated to the rank of Additional IG and served as Additional IG Punjab (Operations).

He was appointed as IGP National Highways and Motorway Police on June 25, 2018. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has been appointed now as IGP Islamabad after IGP Jan Muhammad has left the charge.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?