Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

PFA bans sale of dairy drinks

LAHORE: The provincial food regulatory body has imposed a ban on the sale of dairy drinks being sold in market in the name of dairy products here on Friday.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given a deadline to all companies to remove stock of flavoured milk until December 5, 2018. The agency said that strict action would be taken against the violators as per law.

In this regard, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the decision to this effect was taken on the recommendations of PFA Scientific Panel. He said that children use dairy drink as replacement of milk and consider it as nutrient-rich milk. However, reality is totally opposite. Dairy drinks are produced after extracting healthy fat and creams from milk, such drinks are low in solid not fat. He said that companies are selling flavoured milk sneakily in the market which is a labelling fraud. He has requested citizens to avoid buying such products and should use homemade products as they are best for children's growth, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to start an online live nutrition awareness programme on its Facebook Page for the general public. This was decided in a meeting of PFA DG Captain (R) Muhammad Usman during taking a progress review of the public relations and awareness wing of last two months at his office, on Friday. The PFA will present different programmes on PFA’s Facebook account regarding food and nutrition issues. Muhammad Usman said that qualified nutrition expert will be available on the page for the guidance of the general public and reply their queries.

