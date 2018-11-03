Buzdar grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences on the death of Abdul Rauf Ch, senior journalist and a reporter of Daily Jang. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
