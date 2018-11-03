Businessmen condemn increase in POL prices

MULTAN: The business community on Friday condemned the increase in the POL prices by the government.

In a press release issued here, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Muhammad Sarfraz said that the increase in the POL prices would also cause increase in various products. Khawaja Badar Munir, MCCI SVP, demanded the government withdraw the decision of increase in the POL prices as it would ruin the manufacturing sector.

He said that the whole industry was being suffering due to high cost of doing business. MCCI VP Muhammad Amjad Sheikh demanded the government withdraw raise in the prices of the POL products otherwise industry would be collapsed within no time and the government would lose main source of revenue.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Industrial Estate Management Board president, said that the business community would not allow the government to damage the economy and make the life of the people miserable. He said that those who had claimed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state had disappointed masses as well as the business community through their performance.