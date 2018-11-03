Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Management sees conspiracy to take over children’s hospital

Some elements in the private health sector are hatching conspiracies to defame the private management of Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH), North Nazimabad, and exerting pressure on the government to cancel the contract so that they could acquire the most sophisticated children’s hospital in Karachi, officials of the Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), an NGO running the hospital, said on Friday.

“A major private sector health organisation is defaming the management of SGCH and PEI as they themselves want to acquire this state-of-the-art hospital by getting our contract cancelled,” GM Operations of the Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) Syed Gohar Ali Shah told The News.

Officials at the provincial health department have hinted at taking the hospital back from the administrative control of the PEI on allegations of misappropriation of funds on a report of an auditor, failure to enhance health facilities and services at the hospital and ineffective performance.

But PEI officials said not only the independent but even the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were satisfied with the performance of the hospital management and they had written letters appreciating the performance of the PEI and the hospital management.

“JICA’s Chief Representative in Pakistan Yasuhiro Tojo has declared the progress report of the hospital management satisfactory in his letter to SGCH Chief Executive Dr Fatima Mohabat Ali and also sent a copy of this letter to the Sindh health secretary and other officials,” Gohar Shah claimed and added that JICA officials also expressed satisfaction over the achievement of operational and effective indicators as per the MoU signed between JICA, PEI, the government and the Economic Affairs Division.

He said that even Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Additional Health Secretary Usman Chachar and Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho were satisfied with the performance of the hospital management and had assured them of resolving the issue of funding in coming days.

“When we explained the actual situation and services we were providing to suffering humanity, to the children suffering from lethal diseases and provision of quality healthcare free of charge, Sindh health department officials were quite surprised and they have assured us of resumption of funding to the hospital in the days to come,” said Gohar Ali Shah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?