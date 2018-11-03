JBS offers VAS programme

KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) is offering value added services (VAS) programme that is aimed at providing the customers something more than they pay for in terms of complimentary service. The VAS programme is an embodiment of JBS values and corporate philosophy.

The list of offerings of the VAS programme includes but not limited to; preventive maintenance and health check of the IT systems, expert advisory services (in areas where JBS operates), extended customer support hours and end-user trainings.

The Director and CEO of Jaffer Business Systems, Veqar ul Islam said the customers are always the first priority of any business; “therefore, in pursuit of becoming the most appreciated IT firm in Pakistan, we aim to offer something which gives us an edge over others – value addition”.