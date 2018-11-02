Fri November 02, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2018

KP receives rain, snowfall

PESHAWAR: Different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday received rain and snowfall, increasing cold in the mountainous areas. The provincial capital received the much-needed rain and hailstorms in the afternoon, bringing relief to the dust and pollution-hit dwellers of the provincial capital. Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir and Chitral received rain and snowfall.

Reports pouring in from Chitral said the road leading to Lowari Tunnel also received snowfall. The snowfall on mountains increased the cold, creating severe fuel wood shortage in the valley.

The Shandur top was closed for traffic after heavy snowfall. In the upper Dir, the flood caused by heavy rains washed away a water supply line. APP adds: According to the Met Office, the chief amount of rain as recorded in mm was: Pattan, 54, Kalam, 39, Malamjaba, 34, Dir, 31, Drosh, 13, Mirkhani, 10, Saidu Sharif and Chitral, 8, Kohat, 5, Peshawar, 4, Risalpur, Balakot and Timergara, 3. Mainly partly cloudy weather would prevail in most parts of the region during the next 24 to 48 hours.

However, thunderstorm and rain with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Mardan, Swabi and at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand and Orakzai districts. The minimum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 was: Peshawar, 14C, Parachinar, 9, Bannu, 15, DI Khan, 17, Kohat, 16, Dir, 8, Kakul, 12, and Kalam, 1.

