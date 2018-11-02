Fri November 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Pakistan reach SAFF Under-15 C’ship final

KARACHI: Mohibullah hit a brace to put Pakistan in the final as they crushed hosts Nepal 4-0 in the semi-final of the SAFF Under-15 Championship in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Pakistan went ahead when Nepal conceded an own goal in the 54th minute. Pakistan put more pressure on the technically strong Nepal and doubled their lead when Mohibullah hit from the spot in the 59th minute. Nine minutes later Pakistan created panic in Nepal’s area which gifted them the second penalty and Mohibullah once again did not make any mistake, slotting home his second goal.

In the 77th minute, Mudassar Nazar added to the misery of Nepal when he landed Pakistan’s fourth goal on penalty.“It was a tough game,” Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Jose Portella said in the post-match press conference. “We won but the first half was very tough as Nepal played very well. In the second half when we scored first goal it became easy for us,” the coach said.

Nepal’s coach Sanoj Shrestha said that his team lost to physically stronger Pakistan’s side.Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi was happy with his colts’ achievement.

“I am really happy. It’s a fine performance from our kids,” Lodhi told ‘The News’. “This is our future. These players will one day become part of the senior team. They have shown that they have the potential,” Lodhi added. In the final on Saturday (tomorrow), Pakistan will face Bangladesh, who beat India 4-2 in the other semi-final in penalty shootout. The score was 1-1 at the end of the regulation time.

