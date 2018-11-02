Make a difference

This refers to the news report ‘Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore’ (Oct 30). Pakistan has become a dumping ground for assemblers and packaging units. A number of vehicle assembling plants are operating in the country for decades and providing limited value addition. Targets assigned to these plants have often been ignored and the transfer of technology is not taking place as readily as it should.

The government must initiate a clampdown on assemblers and insist that such investors should set up full-scale manufacturing plants and ensure the transfer of technology. India has adhered to this strategy. As a result, several large vehicle manufacturing plants are producing large quantities of cars, buses, trucks, tractors and SUVs that are also being exported. We should encourage entrepreneurs to prioritise home-made brands. Faster industrialisation is the only way to guarantee economic progress, harness newer technology, and create jobs.

Huma Arif

Karachi