Pesco

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities launched a crackdown on power theft in the provincial capital and arrested 22 pilferers on Wednesday.

A press release said that the district administration along with Pesco teams and police launched their campaign against power theft at Landi Arbab, Deh Bahadur, Badaber and Kohat Road areas and removed direct power connections and Kundas (hooks) in different areas.

They also took notice of non-payment of Pesco dues in many areas and recovered Rs600,000 from consumers. The administration arrested 22 pilferers.