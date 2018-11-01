PPP extends support to govt for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD: The former president Asif Ali Zardari broke his silence in the National Assembly offering his party’s support to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the next five years in the larger interest of democracy and progress of the country.

“We had supported Nawaz Sharif government and are now ready to back the present government despite all the reservations if they take decision based on justice and stick to their decisions,” Asif Ali Zardari in his maiden address on floor of the National Assembly in over two decades said.

Zardari observed that there might be weaknesses in the democracy but it is the best cure to all the problems. “This is high time to sit together for the sake of progress of the country instead of pulling one another' legs,” the PPP leader said. He said it was true that the present government has managed to get three billion dollars but it is not a long-term solution and a complete cure. “Everything is possible if educated illiterate like the one brought by Musharraf from the USA is not at the helm of affairs, as economically viable steps should be taken,” he said adding those taking decisions should also be aware of the problems of the masses. Flanked by his son party’s chairman Bilawal Zardari, Asif, at the start of his speech said he is speaking in the National Assembly after over 20 to 25 years. “I also remained in the prison for 12 years but forget about it,” he said. Talking about the need of water reservoirs, Asif Zardari said the dams should be constructed but a policy for water conservation should also be given. “We want to make Pakistan strong but it is not possible through short-term measures,” he said.

Speaking next, the Minister for Federal Education, Shafqat Mehmood, welcomed the offer from the PPP co chairman. He appreciated the spirit of Asif Zardari's speech and said this spirit could take the country forward. “If the opposition support us we will reciprocate it positively,” he said. The minister said that there is a need to agree on a Charter of Economy to find long-term solutions to the bad economic conditions. "Let us work together but adopt such an attitude that the people who looted country will not be pardoned," he said.

Meanwhile, members from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal staged a walkout from the House while demanding formation of a joint committee of the National Assembly to probe into the issue of landing of an Israeli plane. “We will continue to protest in the House for the constitution of a joint committee,” the MMA member Asad Mahmood said. Asad Mahmood who is also the son of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the whole nation is in protest against the Supreme Court's decision of acquitting Asiya Masih in the Blasphemy Law. “The nation does not accept the decision,” he said observing that the Parliament should play its role with regard to the Supreme Court’s verdict. Asad Mahmood pointed out that various so-called human rights organisations are pressurising Pakistan to amend the Blasphemy Law. “The JUI-F also foiled an attempt to bring a bill in this connection in the Senate in the past,” he said. He also observed that his party expects nothing positive from the government in this regard.