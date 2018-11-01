NBWs out for five men in illegal land allotment case

An accountability court on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of five men accused of illegal allotment of 265 acres of land.

Muhammad Waseem, Mashkoor Khan, Shehzad Ahmed, Muhammad Saheb and Mohsin are absconding and companions of former land utilisation secretary Ghulam Mustafa Phul, who was arrested in June this year on charges of involvement in the illegal allotment of the land.

The court fixed November 8 for the next hearing. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former administrator Fazlur Rehman, Roshan Ali Shaikh and Nadeem Qadir, who are alleged to have committed corruption of billions of rupees.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against former secretary Phul and others for the alleged illegal conversion of industrial land into residential land.

Phul, Abu Bakar Dawood and Abdul Aziz Dawood had approached the Sindh High Court on May 31 for bail, but their pleas were dismissed. After the rejection of the bail, Phul had escaped from the court premises. He is alleged to have approved the land conversion in 2011 in his capacity as land utilisation secretary in violation of the law.