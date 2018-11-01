Thu November 01, 2018
Business

A
APP
November 1, 2018

‘Govt vows to expand CPEC’s scope’

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to expand the scope of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to achieve more economic benefits from this mega project, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Adul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

The CPEC would prove to be a great opportunity for transforming the country’s economy for industrial growth and also generate economic activities for providing employment opportunities in all areas of the country, he told APP.

The adviser said Pakistan would further develop and flourish after completion of CPEC, and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China was aimed at extending the cooperation in industries, agriculture, engineering, and information technology.

“Pakistan and China are the time tested friends who have longstanding trade ties and these ties have further strengthened after implementation of CPEC,” he said.

The government has done comprehensive homework with regards to meetings to be held during the China visit, and the country was hopeful for success. Replying to a question, he said the government was introducing new reforms in all sectors for socioeconomic development of the country. Pakistan was also working on the revival of industries, he said.

