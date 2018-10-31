UAE visa amnesty extended to Dec 1

DUBAI: The visa amnesty scheme for visa violators and illegal residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been extended until December 1.

The entity responsible for entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE, Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship announced on Tuesday giving amnesty seekers an extra month to avail from the scheme.

While, Pakistani amnesty seekers have been facing tough situation in diplomatic missions to get their travel documents. Talking to The News, many Pakistanis have lodged the complaints with the authorities of diplomatic missions specially Pakistan Consulate Dubai for the snail speed of passports’ renewal. Meanwhile, Pakistan diplomats said that there are hundreds of illegal Pakistanis wishing to get their passports’ renewal within few days which is not possible.

The scheme, which began in August, allows residents who have overstayed their visas or people who entered the country illegally to modify their status with the government, to either return home or legally extend their stay without fear of fine or imprisonment.