PML-N, PPP delegations, not leadership, to attend APC

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and PPP have decided to send delegations to the all parties conference called by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while the top leadership of both parties will not attend the moot.

The PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif, has decided not to participate in the meeting. The decision was taken during a consultative meeting between Nawaz Sharif and the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif at the latter’s chamber in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Hamza Shahbaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Tanveer, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Asif Kirmani, Maryam Aurengzeb and others. Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Parliament House directly from the accountability court and he was received amid sloganeering by the party’s parliamentarians.

“Nawaz Sharif is not going to attend the APC, but a delegation comprising senior party leaders will be sent to the event,” Shahbaz Sharif said while talking informally to media persons while leaving the Parliament House.

To a question about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he counter questioned, “What is NRO?” The PML-N leaders during the meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and NAB cases against the party leaders. It was also decided that the PML-N would cooperate with the rest of the opposition parties on all important national issues.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen after the meeting, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurengzeb said that party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq will lead the delegation at the APC. She said the APC had already succeeded in achieving its objectives before it was even held.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened the APC and only he could tell about the agenda and its dates. “The PPP delegation will attend the APC, which is being convened by Fazlur Rehman and only the Maulana will give the agenda and timing of the APC,” he said while talking to media persons at the Parliament House.

Bilawal said the government, which had made tall promises of creating 10 million jobs, people were being sacked from their jobs just after it came into power . He said the government was taking heavy loans, but not taking care of the poor.