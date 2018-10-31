IHC grants Gulalai Ismail’s lawyer time to submit more papers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave time to lawyer of human rights activist Gulalai Ismail to submit more documents.

The court had already issued notices to DG FIA and DG immigration in this regard. IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah was hearing case regarding removal of Gulalai's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Meanwhile, an NGO has demanded the government remove restrictions on human rights activist, Gulalai Ismail. In a statement issued on Monday, the Women Action Forum and its members stated that a court granted bail to human rights activist, Gulalai Ismail, but her passport had not been returned and her name remained on the ECL.

Gulalai was detained on 12th of October by airport officials in Islamabad following her return from London. Gulalai was taken by the FIA in connection with an FIR filed against her.