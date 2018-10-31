Mobile madness

We are a generation that clings to our smartphones and view them as the sole purpose of our lives. For many of us, life becomes practically unbearable if we don’t have a smartphone. But we must remains of the ways in which technology can be abused and the drastic implications this can have on our lives. It is, therefore, imperative that we use our mobile phones for a useful purpose.

Unfortunately, our youth are glued to their mobile phones and are prone to countless challenges. This has made it difficult for them to interact in a sustainable and effective manner with their friends and family members as they tend to be distracted by their phones. In extreme circumstances, excessive smartphone usage has made teenagers more susceptible to depression. This uneasy obsession with the virtual world could play havoc with their overall character development. Parents should take suitable measures to prevent their children from falling prey to excessive mobile usage.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan