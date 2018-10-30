Jail supt removed by CJ reinstated

KARACHI: Sindh home ministry has reinstated Malir Jail Superintendent who was suspended by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar over facilities provided to death row prisoner Shahrukh Jatoi, Geo News reported.

The official was reinstated after the court accepted his apology, the ministry said. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited the prison cell of Shahrukh Jatoi at the Landhi Jail Saturday and expressed anger at the facilities being provided to the convict. Jatoi, along with Siraj Talpur and others, is a convict in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. The chief justice was annoyed at the facilities being provided to Jatoi at the C-Class prison and questioned how someone convicted in a murder case could be allowed such facilities. The CJ ordered the prison authorities to transfer Jatoi to the death cell and summoned a report from the IG Prisons, besides instructing him to remove the superintendent from his position. Later, Jatoi was shifted to the death cell at the Central Jail.