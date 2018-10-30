Traffic police destroy pressure horns

PESHAWAR: The traffic police authorities on Monday destroyed over 800 pressure horns that were seized during a special campaign in the provincial capital.

The campaign has been launched under the Clean Green Pakistan campaign. “We have seized pressure horns, flashlights from 801 drivers and issued tickets to them for causing pollution. A total of 5,300 people were issued tickets for traffic laws violations during the recent crackdown and an amount of Rs13,55,920 were deposited in the state exchequer,” Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar told a press conference. SSP Traffic Headquarters Riaz Ahmad also accompanied him. The officials destroyed the pressure horns and other accessories that were causing pollution. They said the action will continue.