Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Stroke claims 1 in 8 deaths worldwide’

Islamabad :Around 80 million people living in the world today have experienced a stroke, with over 50 million survivors living with some form of permanent disability. While for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same, but with the right care and support, leading a meaningful life is still possible. For millions of stroke survivors, it is possible to get #UpAgainAfterStroke.

Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui, Head of the Department and Consultant Neurologist at Shifa International Hospital shared this piece of information at a seminar organized in connection with World Stroke Day. She said, “While the impact of stroke will be different for everyone, self-resilience and determination are the key factors which unite stroke survivors and caregivers to keep going on the recovery journey.”

Stroke is the second most common cause of death globally, causing around 6.7 million deaths each year and taking a life every five seconds. The burden of stroke due to illness, disability and early death it causes is set to double worldwide within the next 15 years. Almost 1 in 8 deaths worldwide are caused by stroke. Dr. Maimoona said, stroke happens when blood supply to a part of the brain is cut off. Without blood, brain cells can get damaged or die. Depending on which part of the brain is affected and how quickly the person is treated, effects of stroke on survivors can be devastating to a person’s body, mobility and speech, as well as how they think and feel. It can happen to anyone at any age, and impacts everyone: survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities.

In Pakistan, the annual mortality rate per 100,000 people from stroke has increased by 40.9% since 1990, an average of 1.8% a year. As many as 350,000 Pakistanis suffer from stroke every year. Mortality ranges 11-30%, 118,545 lives (Females 61,289 – Males 57,256). About 80% of all strokes are preventable. Dr. Maimoona stressed the need to know one’s personal risk factors to control high blood pressure; do moderate exercise 5 times a week; eat a healthy and balanced diet; reduce one’s cholesterol level; maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio; stop smoking and avoid second-hand exposure; identify and treat atrial fibrillation; reduce risk from diabetes; talk to one’s doctor and get educated about stroke.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport