Tue October 30, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

PU reviews arrangements for November 10 convocation

LAHORE: The second phase of 126th convocation of Punjab University will be held on November 10 at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard a meeting, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, was held at VC’s office committee room here on Monday.

Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present.

The meeting was briefed about different measures being taken to successfully organise second phase of 126th convocation of the university. synopses: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed here on Monday. The meeting approved 34 PhD synopses, seven evaluation reports, 19 panel of examiners, 45 extension cases and 16 miscellaneous cases.

Honoured: Punjab University Department of Zoology Associate Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali attended 10th International Aerosol Conference (IAC) at the America’s Center in Missouri, USA. His presentation entitled “Lahore Smog – Componential Analysis, Causes and Effects” was appreciated with US$1,000 as best professional.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad appreciated Dr Zulfiqar for his achievement and his team for the field work and contribution in sharing much needed information to EPA and relevant departments.

reference: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Monday arranged a condolence reference for College of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore ex-principal Capt (R) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq. He was one of the eldest alumni of the UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the reference in which family members of the Capt (R) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, UVAS alumni and faculty members. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and paid tribute to him.

They lauded his services for the uplift of veterinary profession not only in Pakistan army but also in Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and different part of world.

UVAS former VC Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi lauded services of Dr Ashfaq for the establishment of animal reproduction center. He said he had always been working with dedication, on merit and had never compromised on it.

Dr Muhammad Khalid Ashfaq, son of Dr Ashfaq, shared memories of his father. Earlier, he delivered a lecture to UVAS students on the topic of Natural Products Hepatotoxicity and Prevention.

Prof Talat said Dr Ashfaq used to participate in various activities like convocation, annual alumni dinners and get-togethers. He expressed sorrow over his demise.

