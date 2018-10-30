Tue October 30, 2018
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Siraj for promoting democratic culture

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said true democracy will flourish in the country only when democratic institutions will more powerful than individuals.

Political parties must practice complete democracy in their ranks to promote democratic culture in the country, Siraj said while talking to a delegation headed by the newly-elected ameer JI central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, at Mansoorah on Monday.

Sirajul Haq said political parties having undemocratic and dictatorial mindset had done the greatest harm to democracy in the country and the parties being run by dynasties, revolving around personalities and having ethnic and regional outlook, were the greatest hurdle in the way of enforcing democracy. He said families controlling the affairs of some parties were not allowing democratic culture to get roots in the country and common political worker was not allowed to rise to higher offices. The son or daughter of the party head would head the party after the father to be followed by the grandson or grand-daughter. He said that the political parties representing any region, sect or ethnicity, participating in the electoral process would have to promote national outlook in their ranks.

Sirajul Haq pointed out that prior to recent elections, JI had proposed that elections of all political parties should be held before the elections under the supervision of the Election Commission. However, this proposal was not considered seriously. Sirajul Haq said JI had the distinction of having a strong election system and all its office-bearers were elected through secret ballot. He said elections of the provincial and district heads of the JI all over the country had been completed during the current month and the new office bearers had assumed their responsibilities. However, he said, there had been no incident of leg pulling to secure any party office. Meanwhile, in a statement JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch demanded the government announce support price of all major crops in order to protect the interest of the growers.

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport