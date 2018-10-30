Tue October 30, 2018
EU MP lashes out at India over grave human rights violations in IHK

ISLAMABAD: British Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Julie Ward has said human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir are a matter of great concern for the British people as well as the whole world.

Ward, who is currently in Strasbourg for the plenary session of the European Parliament, said the occupied valley is the most militarized area in the world where human rights violations by the occupying forces happen on a daily basis and have sadly become part of the local population’s day-to-day life. She said Indian forces routinely use pellet guns, particularly against the young people, adding that these weapons are capable of inflicting serious injuries although they are classified as no-lethal. “Pellet guns are used indiscriminately against protesters and bystanders during street demonstrations. The Indian army appears to be particularly targeting the eyes of the victims, which ends up in blindness in many cases,” she lamented.

Ward said she has raised the issue of human rights violations many a time during her mandate at the European Parliament. “I have also spoken twice in the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of women victims of violence in Kashmir. The latest developments in the valley are of particular concern for those who are worried about women rights,” she said.

Ward also offered her support to the families of innocent young men and women who were killed by Indian army inside their houses and during peaceful protests on the streets of the occupied valley. “In wars, like the one in Kashmir, women suffer and children are victimised because they lose their bread earners. I recall that during my visit, I met with women who were humiliated and raped by soldiers of the Indian army inside their homes and in front of their male relatives,” she said. “That’s why Kashmiris run away from their homeland and take refuge on other side of the ceasefire line,” she added, referring to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Politicians in Europe are joining the growing international chorus as pressure mounts on India for the actions committed by its security forces in the disputed region.

