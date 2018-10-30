IHC grants interim bail to Dr Shahid Masood

ISLAMABAD: Former DG of the state-run TV Dr Shahid Masood on Monday appeared in the Islamabad High Court to get interim bail.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing on the petition of Dr Shahid Masood challenging the special judge central’s orders of dismissing his pre-arrest bail plea in a case involving alleged corruption in the state-run TV. The court granted interim bail to Shahid Masood till November 12.

After the hearing, Dr Shahid Masood exchanged hot words with a journalist as he came out of the court.