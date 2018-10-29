Mon October 29, 2018
Top Story

A
Agencies
October 29, 2018

Zardari knows accountability bodies not under govt: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that former President Asif Ali Zardari knows that institutions of accountability are not under the PTI.

He ruled out the possibility of Governor’s Rule in Sindh saying that an elected government was in power in the province. Talking to media persons here, Qureshi said it was baseless news that the government was going to impose Governor’s Rule in Sindh.

The Foreign Minister said that All Parties Conference (APC) always had an agenda in the past but the APC being proposed by the opposition does not have any agenda which was beyond one’s comprehension.

Qureshi said the problems faced by the country have not been created in last 60 days adding that masses were well-aware of the fact that who was responsible for these issues. He said that onus of various problems including economic woes didn’t lie on PTI-led government.

To another question, he replied that the institutions of accountability were independent and the government had nothing to do with it.

“PTI always believes in across the board accountability,” he said.

He said no one can be arrested on the wish of anybody adding that the institutions concerned would decide about it.

On formation of South Punjab province, he said the committees were working on the subject, however, the government would need the support of other political parties for constitutional amendment for creation of a province.

