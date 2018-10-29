Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Haseeb wins Punjab Jinnah Golf

LAHORE: Haseeb win the 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour that came to an exciting conclusion at the newly laid out PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore yesterday.

Haseeb ur Rehman of IGGC showed bountiful golfing talent to come first in this history making event for PAF Golf Course which brought together 81 professional golfers who seek positions in the Pakistan National Golf Tour.

For all these hopefuls it was an occasion that provided them a chance to demonstrate their skills and have the honor of being graded as the recognized professional golf players of the national golf circuit.Because of the intense competition only 33 got selected while others who failed to come up with good scores faced rejection and have to make an effort again as and when , the Pakistan Golf Federation and Punjab Golf Association holds the qualifying event after a year.

As for the other 32 achievers , the golfing activity brought in an optimistic chance to enhance their livelihood through participation in open championship that become the source of ample cash rewards if the performances are worthy and competitive. And for that to happen hard work and discipline is required.

In this championship held at the PAF Golf Course which has ample charismatic beauty as well as challenge , the golf players who made a notable breakthrough are Ashir Masih, Roman Khan, Shahid Hanif, Akbar Mehroz, Muhammed Arif, Shahid Pervaiz, Ejaz Khan, Naqas Hussain and Syed Bilal Hussain. They had the honor of occupying the top positions with scores that deserve to be complimented. And the whole effort fetched them deserving cash rewards to give them a taste of hard earned earnings.

On the final day, Muhammed Arif managed the best round of the day with a score of gross 69. Another one with a good round was Syed Bilal Hussain. His score for the day was gross 70.Top position holders; Haseeb ur Rehman (IGGC) 70, 73, 74= 217; Ashir Masih (Gymkhana) 71, 75, 71 = 217; Muhammed Arif (PGC) 72, 76, 69= 217; Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana) 69, 74, 75= 218; Shahid Hanif (Gymkhana) 73, 74, 71= 218;

At the conclusion of the 1st Punjab Jinnah Golf Development Tour at the serene PAF Golf Course, the winners were honoured by Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed , Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command.

