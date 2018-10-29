Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

World

REUTERS
October 29, 2018

Kids dying of Ebola at unprecedented rate in Congo

CONGO: Children in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are dying from Ebola at an unprecedented rate due largely to poor sanitary practices at clinics run by traditional healers, the health ministry said on Sunday. The impact on children has been felt acutely in the city of Beni, which has emerged as the outbreak´s new epicentre. Of 120 confirmed Ebola cases in Beni, at least 30 are under 10-years-old, and 27 of them have died, according to health ministry data. Many children affected by an unrelated malaria outbreak near Beni are thought to have contracted Ebola at clinics run by traditional healers who have also treated Ebola patients, said Jessica Ilunga, a spokeswoman for the health ministry. “There is an abnormally high number of children who have contracted and died of Ebola in Beni. Normally, in every Ebola epidemic, children are not as affected,an Ilunga told Reuters. “Traditional healers use the same tools to treat everyone. And the child who has entered a traditional healer´s clinic with malaria comes out with Ebola and dies several days later,” she said. The rate of new cases in eastern Congo has accelerated in recent weeks.

