Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

National

P
PR
October 29, 2018

Call for collective efforts to cleanse Pakistan of terrorism

MULTAN: Political and religious leaders at a seminar on Saturday called for collective efforts by state institutions, religious and political groups and the civil society within the ambit of the Constitution to cleanse Pakistan of the menaces of extremism and terrorism.

Speaking to the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’, AJK LA Member Ali Raza Bukhari called for unity and a unanimous narrative to counter terrorism and extremism in Pakistan. “If we want to correct our direction for the future, it is necessary that society is peaceful and stable because without these, we cannot embark on this journey. We must also introspect and look within instead of hypothesizing about external conspiracies only,” he said, adding that the unanimous fatwa issued by the religious scholars belonging to various schools of thought would undoubtedly help address the challenges posed by terrorism, extremism and sectarianism.

Bukhari highlighted the need for collective action within a collaborative framework to help encourage peace and stability in the country. He said in this age of information technology, there is a need to protect the nation’s ideological sovereignty by understanding dynamics of cyber terrorism and identifying ways and means to counter those.

“There is a need for the youth and professionals to start using social media efficiently and effectively and realising its potential in countering extremism and promoting peace in the country,” he added. He said Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government earlier this year is a step in the right direction which will help portray a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlight Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and forbearance.

Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council President Dr Badr Munir Chaudhry touted Paigham-e-Pakistan as a means to obtain national unity. “Paigham-e-Pakistan has provided a platform for national unity ... so that in the 21st Century, we can make Pakistan a distinguished country.”

