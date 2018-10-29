PM felicitates Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the world that the historic proclamation of Turkey as a republic marked the rejuvenation of a nation that refused to bow down before the forces of colonialism and imperialism.

“Turkey’s courageous stance resonates till today with freedom loving people the world over,” Imran Khan said in his message on the occasion of Turkey’s 95th Republic Day. The prime minister recalled that it is a matter of great satisfaction that our forefathers stood with their Turkish brothers and sisters during their national struggle.

“Our Turkish brethren have similarly stood by our side, during every moment of challenge and difficulty. This legacy of mutual support stems from a deeply held and assiduously nurtured friendship rooted in common denominations of history, faith and culture,” he said.

The premier said Pakistan takes great comfort in contemporary Turkey’s many achievements. He said that under farsighted Turkish leadership, Turkey has made multiple strides in diverse fields. “Pakistan and Turkey’s unmatched friendship has happily gained strength and substance.

It is my great hope to see our bonds continue to grow from strength to strength, and forPakistan-Turkey partnership to deliver even greater dividends for our two brotherly countries and their peoples,” he said.