Drastic plastic

Plastic pollution has impacted in our environment in irreparable ways. If sweepers don’t clean our streets for even a single day, our roads again are covered with filth. As responsible citizens, we should refrain from the polluting the environment through seemingly irresponsible actions. If we continu to contaminate the ocean at this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the sea in the not-so-distant future.

In order to ensure that our communities are safe and our future generations don’t inherit a world that has been tarnished by environmental catastrophes, we must take on the responsibility to look after our land and ocean. It is time that everyone should preserve and protect our environment through sustainable steps. Pakistan cannot become a more environmentally-friendly country if its citizens don’t play an effective role in dealing with these challenges.

Zeeshan Nasir

Kolahoo

*****

In the past, fisherfolk did not engage in destructive fishing practices and used nets that didn’t pose dangers for marine life. But they have now started using plastic nets to catch fish. These nets have tiny holes that are unsustainable as they have a deleterious effect on marine ecology. A majority of these nets are imported from Korea, Japan and Taiwan while others are manufactured in Karachi as well.

If these practices persist, our marine life will be completely destroyed, which will make it increasingly difficult for fisherfolk to feed their families. Therefore, efforts should be made to ensure that sustainable practices are given priority.

Abdul Washeed Jathor

Turbat