Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Newspost

October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drastic plastic

Plastic pollution has impacted in our environment in irreparable ways. If sweepers don’t clean our streets for even a single day, our roads again are covered with filth. As responsible citizens, we should refrain from the polluting the environment through seemingly irresponsible actions. If we continu to contaminate the ocean at this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the sea in the not-so-distant future.

In order to ensure that our communities are safe and our future generations don’t inherit a world that has been tarnished by environmental catastrophes, we must take on the responsibility to look after our land and ocean. It is time that everyone should preserve and protect our environment through sustainable steps. Pakistan cannot become a more environmentally-friendly country if its citizens don’t play an effective role in dealing with these challenges.

Zeeshan Nasir

Kolahoo

*****

In the past, fisherfolk did not engage in destructive fishing practices and used nets that didn’t pose dangers for marine life. But they have now started using plastic nets to catch fish. These nets have tiny holes that are unsustainable as they have a deleterious effect on marine ecology. A majority of these nets are imported from Korea, Japan and Taiwan while others are manufactured in Karachi as well.

If these practices persist, our marine life will be completely destroyed, which will make it increasingly difficult for fisherfolk to feed their families. Therefore, efforts should be made to ensure that sustainable practices are given priority.

Abdul Washeed Jathor

Turbat

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage