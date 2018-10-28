Gang of cell-phone snatchers arrested, 160 sets recovered

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have recovered around 160 cellular phones snatched and stolen from different parts of the country and handed them over to their owners in a ceremony on Saturday.

The police said that a nine-member gang of cell-phone snatchers and thieves has also been busted and all its members arrested.

“We have recovered around 160 cellular phones worth Rs8 million that were being smuggled to Afghanistan.

A large number are handed over to their owners today while others will be handed over soon,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal Wazir told a press conference at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Saturday. SP City Kokab Farooq, SP Saddar Sajjad Khan, DSP City Malik Habib and other officers were accompanying the SSP.

The SSP said that the recovery of the cell-phone is the biggest in the recent years. He added that the incidents would drop down after the arrest of the nine-member ring who were also involved in thefts and snatching of phones in other provinces.

“We have expedited actions against the street criminals, robbers, thieves and snatchers. Police have been directed to intensify actions against all the gangs to provide relief to the public,” said Javed Iqbal.

A number of owners who were present to receive their cellular phones appreciated the police for showing their commitment and said it has reduced the fear of the general public.

The SSP said that the cellular phones of owners in

other cities will be delivered to their homes through courier service after legal procedures to give them a pleasant surprise.